OpenAI's Sora AI video generation tool is now available for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users

In February, OpenAI first announced Sora, an AI model that can create realistic and imaginative videos from text prompts. Since then, Sora has been available in private preview for select visual artists, designers, filmmakers, and red teamers. Based on the feedback during the private preview, OpenAI today launched Sora for the public, and it is significantly faster than the model they announced in February.

Users can access Sora through Sora.com. The home page of Sora.com will highlight recently created videos from others in the community and some featured ones curated by the OpenAI team. Users can bookmark these videos, which can then be accessed from the "Saved videos" section. Users can not only watch the AI-generated videos from others but also check out the exact text prompts used to create those videos.

Sora also allows users to upload images, based on which Sora can create videos. Users can also create folders and organize their video projects within Sora.

Sora also features a video editing experience through which users can edit the prompts, view the storyboard, cut the videos, and more. The storyboard feature will allow users to easily create a longer video by combining multiple small videos generated by individual text prompts.

Another cool feature of Sora is that you can take a video created by someone else and remix it based on your preferences. To remix a video, users can describe the changes that need to be made to the video and select the level of remixing.

Sora can create 20-second-long videos in various resolutions, ranging from 480p to full 1080p, and in widescreen, vertical or square aspect ratios. Obviously, the higher the resolution you choose, the more time it takes to render the video.

You can watch the video review of the Sora tool below.

Sora is now available worldwide except in Europe, the UK, and China. It is available for all existing ChatGPT Pro and Plus customers at no additional charge.

ChatGPT Plus users can generate up to 50 videos per month at 480p resolution, with the option to generate fewer videos at 720p resolution. ChatGPT Pro users get unlimited video generation at up to 1080p resolution and longer durations.

OpenAI is also working on different pricing models for different types of users, which will be available early next year.