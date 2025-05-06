When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Outage hits Microsoft 365 services again as Teams, Outlook, and more go down

It's time for another outage this week as Microsoft has confirmed that Microsoft 365 services are currently down. The company confirmed this via its official Microsoft 365 Status X handle. The company has informed that you can get status updates regarding the progress of the bug on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal with issue ID " MO1068615" so details regarding the outage will be shared there.

The official Microsoft 365 Service Health Status website currently lists that there is no issue with "everything up and running". However, the page will likely be updated soon to reflect the situation.

We will update the post once more details are available.

