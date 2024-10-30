Parallels brings Apple Intelligence features to Windows

Earlier this month, we reported about a small app that adds parts of Apple Intelligence features to Windows 10 and 11. However, if you have a compatible Mac and you use Windows-based virtual machines, you can now have the real thing in your Windows apps thanks to Parallels.

Parallels Desktop for Mac version 20.1 on macOS Sequoia 15.1 adds Apple Writing Tools to apps in Windows virtual machines, allowing you to "improve your texts in Windows apps," such as Word, Notepad, and more. For those unfamiliar with the matter, Apple Writing Tools can summarize long articles, rewrite or proofread text, change tone, concise, and more.

If your Mac is already on macOS 15.1 and has access to Apple Intelligence, you can update Parallels Desktop and Parallels Tools to enable Apple Writing Tools in Windows 10 and 11-based virtual machines. Once done, select a portion of text in any Windows app and press Shift + Cmd + W or Edit > Writing Tools. After that, Parallels will let you change the tone, summarize, list, proofread, or rewrite the selection using Apple Intelligence.

Apple Writing Tools are part of the Apple Intelligence suite made available for the users of macOS Sequoia starting from version 15.1. Writing Tools can help you quickly summarize a longer text or turn it into an actionable list. When authoring your own text, Writing Tools help you proofread it and adjust its tone to sound more professional or simply concise.

Apple Intelligence is currently rolling out gradually to users with macOS Sequoia 15.1, iPadOS 18.1, and iOS 18.1. However, not all iOS 18-compatible devices can access Apple Intelligence—only devices with M1 and newer or Apple 17 Pro and newer can benefit from Apple's interpretation of AI. All the other devices, including the regular iPhone 15 models, are out of luck.

You can learn more about using Apple Writing Tools in Windows-based virtual machines via Parallels Desktop from the official support document on the Parallels website.