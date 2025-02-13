Paramount channels including CBS, MTV, and Nickelodeon disappear from YouTube TV

For those who watch television through YouTube TV, there's some bad news as the platform will lose access to some big channels. Paramount Global has issued a warning to subscribers that its contract with YouTube TV is going to expire on February 13. Since both parties have failed to reach a contract renewal, all of Paramount's content will be unavailable on YouTube TV.

Apparently, Paramount has accused YouTube of pressurizing them into accepting "one-sided terms" and "non-market demands." As a result of this dispute, Paramount channels including Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, VH1, and CBS Sports Network will go dark on YouTube TV after February 13.

Additionally, subscribers won't be able to access Paramount's previous Library recordings, along with paid services such as Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and BET+. Local stations—including Atlanta 69 (WUPA), Boston TV38 (WSBK), Dallas-Fort Worth KTXA, New York (WLNYDT ), and Philadelphia 57 (WPSG), among others—will also disappear from YouTube TV. A complete list of affected Paramount content that will be unavailable on YouTube TV can be accessed from here.

"Despite our good faith negotiations, we haven't been successful yet," said YouTube, in response to Paramount's allegations. However, YouTube has highlighted that they are still in touch with Paramount's team and are actively negotiating a deal.

As reported by The Desk, Paramount co-CEO—George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy, and Brian Robbins said, "We remain hopeful that we can reach an agreement that fairly recognizes the full power of our brands and popular programming."

In case the negotiation falls off the table, YouTube TV will offer its subscribers an $8 credit, which they can use to subscribe to Paramount+ and continue watching Paramount shows and movies, including local CBS stations streaming in its premium tier. Paramount+ subscription starts at $7.99 a month.

There are other alternatives such as DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, and Fubo. that offer access to Paramount-owned local channels and national cable networks. A more affordable option, Philo, provides some Paramount content with a seven-day free trial.

Image via Depositphotos.com