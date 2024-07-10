Patch Tuesday update (KB5040435) hits Copilot+ PCs that are running Windows 11 24H2

Aside from the Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2 which were released several hours ago, it seems that Microsoft has also published KB5040435 for Windows 11 24H2 users with Copilot+ PCs which bumps them to Build 26100.1150. Here are the release notes:

Highlights This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Improvements This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5039304 (released June 28, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. Windows Installer . When it repairs an application, the User Account Control (UAC) does not prompt for your credentials. After you install this update, the UAC will prompt for them. Because of this, you might have to update your automation scripts. Do this by adding the Shield icon. It indicates that the process requires full administrator access. To turn off the UAC prompt, set the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Installer\DisableLUAInRepair registry value to 1 . For more information, see: Application Resiliency: Unlock the Hidden Features of Windows Installer Machine Policies - Win32 apps

Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service (RADIUS) protocol. This issue is related to MD5 collisions. For more information, see KB5040268. If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the July 2024 Security Updates.

Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5039333)- 26100.998 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update

Applies to Symptom Workaround All users We’re aware of an issue where players on Arm devices are unable to download and play Roblox via the Microsoft Store on Windows. Players on Arm devices can play Roblox by downloading the title directly from www.Roblox.com.

If you would like to install this update on an offline machine, you can download it from Microsoft Catalog. If you have an internet connection it will be available over Windows Update.