Path of Exile II is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles for early access in late 2024

Fans of the action RPG game Path of Exile have been waiting patiently for developer Grinding Gear Games to launch the promised sequel, Path of Exile II. Today, as part of the Sony PlayStation State of Play event, the developer confirmed that the game is also coming to the PS5. After the event ended, Grinding Gear also confirmed that Path of Exile II is coming to the Xbox Series X and S consoles as well. The plan is to launch the game in early access in late 2024.

In addition to the addition of console support for the game, the developer also revealed that Path of Exile II will include support for couch co-op. Yes, you and a friend will be able to battle the game's many enemies next to each other in your living room in addition to online co-op support.

There's also going to be cross-play multiplayer between the platforms, and cross-progression. That should mean you can play on your PC, and then play as the same character on one of the console versions.

Grinding Gear has also released a new video that shows off more gameplay footage of Path of Exile II, alongside interviews with members of the development team as they discuss working on adding console support and the new multiplayer features.

In 2023, Grinding Gear confirmed that Path of Exile II will not be replacing the original game in the series, as previously announced. Instead, both games will be available at the same time, and both will continue to get new updates and content.

Path of Exile II will have six new character classes in addition to the six original classes from the first game It will also have a six-act campaign with 100 different environments, along with 600 monsters, 100 boss creatures, a new skill gem system, and more.