Photos of the OPPO Find N5 show minimal display crease compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

OPPO recently revealed that the new foldable, the Find N5, which is also claimed to be the world's thinnest folding smartphone, will launch in about two weeks. While no exact launch date has been provided, it should debut by the end of this month. OPPO has officially shared images highlighting the thinness of the Find N5 by comparing it with the Apple iPad Pro (M4), which is Apple's thinnest product ever. The OPPO Find N5 was also put side by side against an iPhone 16 Pro, a stack of credit cards, and two 1 Yuan coins.

Now, OPPO has once again shared images of the upcoming Find N5 foldable, this time highlighting the minimal display crease on the phone. Notably, the images come directly from the Chief Product Officer of OPPO, Pete Lau, comparing the display crease between the Find N5 with that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold—most likely the latest Galaxy Z Fold6. While the display crease is still visible (though barely) on the OPPO Find N5, it is not as pronounced as on the Samsung foldable.

With the display turned on, the crease may not be visible at all on the OPPO Find N5. The image also highlights a punch-hole display camera on the top-right corner of the inner display. The OPPO Find N5 is also bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold phone it is compared to in the shared images.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the OPPO Find N5 might measure 9.2mm when folded. Currently, the title of the world's thinnest foldable is held by HONOR Magic V3, which measures 4.35mm when unfolded. So, to claim the title of the thinnest foldable, the OPPO Find N5 should measure less than 4.35mm when unfolded.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. OPPO has already confirmed that the Find N5 will be the first foldable IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings for water resistance. It is tipped to feature 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone is almost certain to feature a triple-camera setup, with a periscope zoom lens.

Since the OPPO Find N5 will be exclusive to China, what does that mean for customers globally? The OnePlus Open is the global model of the OPPO Find N-series foldables. Therefore, users outside China can expect OnePlus to equip its next foldable, the OnePlus Open 2, with all the bells and whistles mentioned for the Find N5.