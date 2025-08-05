Plasma 6.4.4 finally lands fixing issues with KWin, Discover, and more

At long last, the fourth point release of KDE Plasma 6.4, 6.4.4, is here. This version was mentioned in several of our "This Week in Plasma" coverage, and we have been expecting its release for a while now. The update, as expected, brings fixes for issues affecting different components of the Plasma ecosystem, including Plasma Desktop, KWin, Discover, and more.

To start with, Dr Konqi, the crash handler, received some important corrections that make it a bit more reliable. The application now prevents its CoreImage component from becoming invalid, and it also prefers using API errors from Bugzilla over generic HTTP errors.

The Discover software center also got patched up. KDE developers corrected a loop initialization for remote insertion ordering and fixed a bug where Discover would incorrectly show messages for outdated beta Flatpaks even for applications that were not beta versions.

In KWin, there are a number of changes to address issues like color management and plugin stability. The scene renderer now uses the correct rendering intent for the color pipeline, and the DRM backend will not use the default colorimetry of an EDID, improving color accuracy. For plugins, the Magnifier no longer crashes if allocating a framebuffer object fails, and the Screencast plugin will only offer explicit sync if the DRM device actually supports that feature.

A workaround for a QtQuick crash affecting Tabbox was also included. For accessibility, the a11ykeyboardmanager now correctly sends a second modifier press to screen readers, and on the X11 side of things, the backend now properly filters out disconnected outputs.

And next, Plasma Workspace got a bunch of attention alongside Plasma Desktop. Developers fixed the drag-and-drop behavior when the desktop is scrollable and addressed a long-standing issue where renaming symbolic links on the desktop would fail.

The hitboxes for desktop items now align correctly with their visuals, so you will not accidentally select empty space around an icon. Notifications marked as low-priority or triggered during Do Not Disturb mode now correctly appear in the history.

Inside System Settings, the Colors page will not forward output from its edit dialog process, and the pen tab in the tablet settings is now properly scrollable.

You can check out the full changelog on the official KDE website. The next bugfix release, 6.4.5, is scheduled to drop on the 9th of next month.