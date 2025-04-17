Point-and-click adventure Botanicula is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

It's time to grab another freebie from the Epic Games Store. PC gamers can now claim a copy of Botanicula to keep as part of the weekly promotion, a game by the studio that has previously made Machinarium and Samorost series. The title replaces the River City Girls giveaway from last week. As always, you have seven days to add the latest game permanently to your library.

Developed by Amanita Design and released in 2012, Botanicula lands as a point-and-click adventure that's renowned for its art style, story, and gameplay mechanics. Set in a richly detailed tree environment, the story follows the tale of five creators—Mr. Lantern, Mr. Twig, Mr. Poppy Head, Mr. Feather, and Mrs. Mushroom—that are on a quest to save the last seed from their home from invading parasites.

Each character has their own skills and personalities to use, and the studio touts "no text or lengthy dialogues" as a feature too. Exploration and easter eggs are a major theme of the title too, with a secret at the end of the game for those who collect all the collectible cards.

Here's a rundown of Botanicula's features from the developer

Relaxed game perfect for hardcore gamers, their partners, families and seniors.

More than 150 detailed locations to explore.

Hundreds of funny animations.

Incredible amount of hidden bonuses.

Fantastic music and sound effects by fantastic band DVA

Not one but five main characters with various skills and personalities.

No text or lengthy dialogues to bore you.

Bonuses for vigilant players at the end of the game.

The brand-new Botanicula giveaway is now available on the Epic Games Store. The title usually costs $14.99 to purchase, but for the next week, it's available for free to all PC gamers. The giveaway will last until April 24, which is also when a different freebie will go live.