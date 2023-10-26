Post system requirements, Microsoft now ensuring "high-quality" Windows 11 23H2 drivers

Microsoft has been working to make sure the software and hardware side of things are in tandem when it comes to the upcoming Windows 11 version 23H2 feature update.

While it was expected that the update would have been out by now as we reach the end of October, - since this has been the norm with the past two features, ie, 21H2 and 22H2 - much of the groundwork to ensure compatibility and reliability is still being deployed. So in a way, it is good that Microsoft did not rush it out. However, we did get a bunch of supposed 23H2 features early via the 22H2 Moment 4 update. (We had an in-depth look at all such features back in early September).

So far in the case of 23H2, Microsoft, towards the end of September, announced the WHCP certification for the feature update. This is to ensure that the system requirements are validated. In case you were not aware, the tech giant reassured users that there would be no change in "device compatibility" between 22H2 and 23H2. Aside from that, Microsoft also made improvements to Microsoft 365 testing.

Following those, Microsoft has now released an updated Windows Driver Kit (WDK) for Windows 11 23H2. If you are not familiar with it, the WDK is used for developing "efficient, high-quality drivers" for Windows. Alongside that, the tech giant has also released an updated Windows SDK (software development kit) to help in the process. It is based on the build 22621.2428 or October 2023 Patch Tuesday that arrived alongside the Moment 4 changes.

Microsoft has explained that developers will require Visual Studio 2022 as well as the latest Windows SDK for Windows 11, version 23H2 WDK. You can find all the details on this documentation page on the official Microsoft website.

Now that much of the work is close to being completed, it is easy to see why ISO download links for Windows 11 23H2 are starting to appear online. The links are not live yet but it shouldn't be too long. Microsoft has already confirmed that the update is coming this quarter.