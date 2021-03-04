PowerToys 0.33.1 out with a new first load experience, a plugin manager for Run, and more

Microsoft today announced the release of version 0.33.1 with a bunch of new features and fixes for the suite of tools, the first major release in more than a month. The firm says that the aim with version 0.33 was to add “some critical new functionality” into the new user experience, in addition to the plugin manager for PowerToys Run.

The general improvements section mentions a new 'First time load' experience to walk users through the various feature of the suite of tools. The team adds that it hopes to introduce a similar walkthrough for newly added features. There are also some general localization improvements with this release. Additionally, File Explorer is receiving improvements to SVG previews in the preview pane. There are also a bunch of bug fixes made based on user feedback.

As for support for ARM64 architecture, the firm provided an update stating that it is looking at how it will leverage XAML and WPF for Settings.

Here is the complete changelog for version 0.33.1:

General Updated overview links to be language agnostic to the docs site.

'First time load' experience. The hope is a quick, light way to learn about basic functionality. We have some more work to do and want to also use the same framework for teaching about updates as well.

Localization corrections FancyZones Adjusted editor UX based on feedback. Thanks @niels9001!

New options to change zone activation algorithm. File Explorer Improved how SVG images are previewed in the preview pane, thanks@Drakula44!

@Aaron-Junker has created a proof of concept for using Monaco editor for previewing dev files. This will enable over 125+ file types. PowerToys Run Plugin Manager now is in settings. You can directly turn on / off, include items in general search, and change the action key! Thanks @htcfreek for the great feedback!

Improved support for additional window managers by abstracting out shell process calls. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Fix for PT Run registering the hotkey on non-supported OS versions.

~ will now act as the user home directory in Folder plugin. Thanks @davidegiacometti

Service plugin has adjusted status messages Video Conference Mute (Experimental) Adjust video muting to leverage DirectShow.

Goal is to have 0.34 experimental release week of March 8th. Settings When restarting as admin, the settings now will reopen. Thanks @davidegiacometti! ARM64 Progress Investigation on how we'll accomplish Settings with the XAML Island and WPF app.

As for those wondering where the long-awaited Video Conferencing Mute feature is – despite the mention in today’s release notes –, the company says that it is “near ready” and that it will gauge feedback after experimental version 0.34 is released that contains the utility. The enhancements made in this version will be included in version 0.34 – which is expected to be released in the week of March 8.

Today’s update should be automatically served to users running the stable version of the suite of tools. Alternatively, you can head to the GitHub releases page here to download the packages or read through the entire list of fixes and commits made for this version on the Issues page here.