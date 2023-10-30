PowerToys 0.75 is out with new Dashboard home page, environment variables editor, and more

PowerToys 0.75 is now available for download with a new utility, a brand-new Dashboard home page, and a massive list of fixes and improvements. The new tool lets you edit environment variables and turn off or on configurable profiles. As for Dashboard, it shows a list of all modules and lets you toggle them on or off quickly, preview their shortcuts, and perform other actions.

What is new in PowerToys 0.75?

Update highlights:

New utility : An environment variables editor with the functionality to configure profiles that can be enabled/disabled.

: An environment variables editor with the functionality to configure profiles that can be enabled/disabled. Settings has a new Dashboard home page , with quick access for enabling modules, short descriptions and activation methods.

, with quick access for enabling modules, short descriptions and activation methods. Added a previewer to Peek that hosts File Explorer previewers to support every file type that a machine is currently able to preview. For example, this means that if Microsoft Office handlers are installed, Peek can preview Office files.

Full release notes:

General Many typo fixes through the projects and documentation.

Refactored and improved the logic across utilities for bringing a window to the foreground after activation. Color Picker After activating Color Picker, it's now possible to cancel the session by clicking the right mouse button. Environment Variables Added a new utility: An environment variables editor that has the functionality to configure profiles that can be enabled/disabled.

Shows in the title bar if it's running as an administrator. FancyZones Fixed an issue causing context menu pop-ups from some apps to automatically snap to a zone. (This was a hotfix for 0.74)

Applied the fix for the context menu pop-ups to the logic that decides which windows can be snapped.

Reworked the "Keep windows in their zones" option to include the work area and turn it on by default, fixing an incompatibility with the Copilot flyout.

Fixed an issue causing windows to be snapped while moving to a different virtual desktop. File Explorer add-ons Fixed an issue blocking some SVG files from being previewed correctly. (This was a hotfix for 0.74)

Fixed crashes on invalid files in the STL Thumbnail generator. GPO Added a global GPO rule that applies for all utilities unless it's overridden.

Added GPO rules to control which PowerToys Run plugins should be enabled/disabled by policy. Image Resizer Fixed wrong .bmp file association in the registry. Keyboard Manager Visually distinguish between the Numpad and regular period characters in the UI.

This utility is now disabled by default on new installations, since it requires user configuration to affect keyboard behavior.

Fixed a typo in the Numpad Subtract key in the editor. Mouse Highlighter Removed the lower limit of fade delay and duration, to allow better signaling of doing a double click. Thanks [@fredso90](https://github.com/fredso90)! Mouse Jump The process now runs in the background, for a faster activation time. Peek Reported file sizes will now more closely match what's reported by File Explorer.

Added a previewer that hosts File Explorer previewers to support every file type that a machine is currently able to preview.

Fixed an issue causing the preview of the first file to be stuck loading.

Fixed showing the previously previewed video file when invoking Peek with a new file.

Added the wrap and file formatting options to the Monaco previewer. PowerRename Save data from the last run in a different file to avoid conflicting with changing settings in the Settings application. PowerToys Run Fixed a case where the query wasn't being cleared after invoking a result action through the keyboard.

Improved the shell selection option for Windows Terminal in the Shell plugin and improved the backend code for adding combo box options to plugins.

Added Unix time in milliseconds, fixed negative unix time input and improved error messages in the TimeDate plugin.

The PowerToys plugin allows calling the new Environment Variables utility.

Refactored and added support to VSCodium Stable, VSCodium Insider and Remote Tunnels workspaces. Quick Accent Fixed characters that were removed from "All languages" because they were not in any single language. (This was a hotfix for 0.74)

Added Asturian characters to the Spanish character set.

Added Greek characters with tonos. Registry Preview Fixed a parsing error that crashed the Application. (This was a hotfix for 0.74)

Fixed opening file names with non-ASCII characters.

Fixed wrong parsing when the file contained an assignment with spaces around the equals sign.

Fixed key transversal issues when a key was a substring of a parent key. Runner Fixed the update notification toast to show an Unicode arrow. Settings Added a new Dashboard home page, with quick access for enabling modules, short descriptions and activation methods.

Fixed a typo in the Hosts File Editor page.

Added a lock icon to the flyout listing of all modules when its enabled state is controlled by policy.

The "All apps" list in the flyout will now list all apps even if their enabled state is controlled by policy. VCM Added an option to allow for the toolbar to hide after some time passed.

Added an option to select to mute or unmute at startup.

Fixed an issue causing a cascade of mute/unmute triggers. Development Added project dependencies to the version project and headers to avoid building errors.

Enabled Control Flow Guard in the C++ projects.

Switched the release pipeline to the 1ES governed template.

Styled XAML files and added a XAML Style checker to the solution, with a CI action to check if code being contributed is compliant.

Suppressed redundant midl file warnings in PowerRename.

Add unit tests to FancyZones Editor.

Improved the Default Layouts internal structure in FancyZones Editor.

Fixed code issues to allow building in Visual Studio 17.8 Preview 4.

The next PowerToys update will introduce language selection, allow Keyboard Manager to output arbitrary Unicode sequences, and bring redesigned Color Picker and PowerToys Run with Windows 11-like visuals.

PowerToys is available on Windows 10 and 11. You can download the app from the Microsoft Store or GitHub.