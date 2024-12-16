PowerToys 0.87 is out with a new utility for Windows 10 users and a lot of improvements

The December 2024 update for PowerToys is here. The final release of 2024 brings some good news for Windows 10 users: the recently introduced New+ utility now works ok Windows 10. Also, there are improvements for Advanced Paste, Workspaces, Mouse Jump, and other utilities.
Here are the update highlights:
- Advanced Paste has a new feature called "Advanced AI" that uses Semantic Kernel to allow setting up the orchestration of sequential clipboard transformations.
- Workspaces supports Progressive Web Applications.
- Workspaces has a new feature to move existing windows instead of creating new ones.
- Mouse Jump added new settings to allow customization of screens pop-up.
- New+ now works on Windows 10.
- Quick Accent allows selecting the character sets that should appear on the UI.
And here is the complete changelog:
Advanced Paste
- Added a new optional feature allowing using AI to set up the orchestration of sequential clipboard transformations.
Awake
- Initialization, logging and tray icon setup improvements.
File Explorer add-ons
- Preview Pane extensions now use the PerMonitorV2 DPI mode to fix errors on different scales.
Keyboard Manager
- Added labels to the IME On, IME Off keys.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Shift key to remain stuck if a numpad key was mapped to the Shift key.
Monaco Preview
- Added support for .ahk files to be shown as a plaintext file in Peek and File Explorer add-ons.
- Added support for .ion files to be shown as a plaintext file in Peek and File Explorer add-ons.
- Added support for syntax highlighting for .srt files in Peek and File Explorer add-ons.
Mouse Jump
- Allow customizing the appearance of the UI of the the Mouse Jump pop-up.
New+
- Added support for Windows 10.
- Fixed an issue causing the renaming of new files to not trigger some times.
- Updated the New+ icons.
Peek
- Peek now checks local capabilities to decide what image formats Image Previewer is able to support.
- Fixed an issue causing the Code Files Previewer to not load correctly under certain conditions.
- Refactored, improved and fixed loggin when loading the user settings file.
PowerToys Run
- Added a scoring function for proper ordering of the WindowWalker plugin results.
- Added UUIDv7 support to the ValueGenerator plugin.
- The calculator plugin now allows scientific notation numbers with a lowercase 'e'.
- Ported the UI from WPF-UI to .NET 9 WPF, to fix "Desktop composition is disabled" crashes.
Quick Accent
- Added a setting to allow selecting which character sets to show.
Screen Ruler
- Added a Setting to also allow showing measurements in inches, centimeters or millimeters.
Settings
- Fixed an issue causing all the links to milestones in the "What's new?" OOBE page to point to the same milestone.
- Removed extra space from the Welcome page.
- Updated left navigation bar icons.
- Fixed accessibility issues in the dashboard page.
Workspaces
- Added support for Progressive Web Applications to Workspaces.
- Implemented a feature to move existing windows instead of creating new ones.
- Fixed a crash when opening the workspaces editor that was caused by passing incorrect encoder parameters when saving Bitmap files.
- Workspaces editor position is now saved so that we can start it at the same position when we open it again.
- Fixed an issue causing many instances of the same application to be put in the same position instead of the intended position due to timer issues.
- Fixed detection of exact application version when many versions of the same application are installed.
You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store or GitHub.
