PowerToys 0.87 is out with a new utility for Windows 10 users and a lot of improvements

The December 2024 update for PowerToys is here. The final release of 2024 brings some good news for Windows 10 users: the recently introduced New+ utility now works ok Windows 10. Also, there are improvements for Advanced Paste, Workspaces, Mouse Jump, and other utilities.

Here are the update highlights:

  • Advanced Paste has a new feature called "Advanced AI" that uses Semantic Kernel to allow setting up the orchestration of sequential clipboard transformations.
  • Workspaces supports Progressive Web Applications.
  • Workspaces has a new feature to move existing windows instead of creating new ones.
  • Mouse Jump added new settings to allow customization of screens pop-up.
  • New+ now works on Windows 10.
  • Quick Accent allows selecting the character sets that should appear on the UI.

And here is the complete changelog:

Advanced Paste

  • Added a new optional feature allowing using AI to set up the orchestration of sequential clipboard transformations.

Awake

  • Initialization, logging and tray icon setup improvements.

File Explorer add-ons

  • Preview Pane extensions now use the PerMonitorV2 DPI mode to fix errors on different scales.

Keyboard Manager

  • Added labels to the IME On, IME Off keys.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Shift key to remain stuck if a numpad key was mapped to the Shift key.

Monaco Preview

  • Added support for .ahk files to be shown as a plaintext file in Peek and File Explorer add-ons.
  • Added support for .ion files to be shown as a plaintext file in Peek and File Explorer add-ons.
  • Added support for syntax highlighting for .srt files in Peek and File Explorer add-ons.

Mouse Jump

  • Allow customizing the appearance of the UI of the the Mouse Jump pop-up.

New+

  • Added support for Windows 10.
  • Fixed an issue causing the renaming of new files to not trigger some times.
  • Updated the New+ icons.

Peek

  • Peek now checks local capabilities to decide what image formats Image Previewer is able to support.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Code Files Previewer to not load correctly under certain conditions.
  • Refactored, improved and fixed loggin when loading the user settings file.

PowerToys Run

  • Added a scoring function for proper ordering of the WindowWalker plugin results.
  • Added UUIDv7 support to the ValueGenerator plugin.
  • The calculator plugin now allows scientific notation numbers with a lowercase 'e'.
  • Ported the UI from WPF-UI to .NET 9 WPF, to fix "Desktop composition is disabled" crashes.

Quick Accent

  • Added a setting to allow selecting which character sets to show.

Screen Ruler

  • Added a Setting to also allow showing measurements in inches, centimeters or millimeters.

Settings

  • Fixed an issue causing all the links to milestones in the "What's new?" OOBE page to point to the same milestone.
  • Removed extra space from the Welcome page.
  • Updated left navigation bar icons.
  • Fixed accessibility issues in the dashboard page.

Workspaces

  • Added support for Progressive Web Applications to Workspaces.
  • Implemented a feature to move existing windows instead of creating new ones.
  • Fixed a crash when opening the workspaces editor that was caused by passing incorrect encoder parameters when saving Bitmap files.
  • Workspaces editor position is now saved so that we can start it at the same position when we open it again.
  • Fixed an issue causing many instances of the same application to be put in the same position instead of the intended position due to timer issues.
  • Fixed detection of exact application version when many versions of the same application are installed.

You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store or GitHub.

