PowerToys 0.87 is out with a new utility for Windows 10 users and a lot of improvements

The December 2024 update for PowerToys is here. The final release of 2024 brings some good news for Windows 10 users: the recently introduced New+ utility now works ok Windows 10. Also, there are improvements for Advanced Paste, Workspaces, Mouse Jump, and other utilities.

Here are the update highlights:

Advanced Paste has a new feature called "Advanced AI" that uses Semantic Kernel to allow setting up the orchestration of sequential clipboard transformations.

Workspaces supports Progressive Web Applications.

Workspaces has a new feature to move existing windows instead of creating new ones.

Mouse Jump added new settings to allow customization of screens pop-up.

New+ now works on Windows 10.

Quick Accent allows selecting the character sets that should appear on the UI.

And here is the complete changelog:

Advanced Paste Added a new optional feature allowing using AI to set up the orchestration of sequential clipboard transformations. Awake Initialization, logging and tray icon setup improvements. File Explorer add-ons Preview Pane extensions now use the PerMonitorV2 DPI mode to fix errors on different scales. Keyboard Manager Added labels to the IME On, IME Off keys.

Fixed an issue that caused the Shift key to remain stuck if a numpad key was mapped to the Shift key. Monaco Preview Added support for .ahk files to be shown as a plaintext file in Peek and File Explorer add-ons.

Added support for .ion files to be shown as a plaintext file in Peek and File Explorer add-ons.

Added support for syntax highlighting for .srt files in Peek and File Explorer add-ons. Mouse Jump Allow customizing the appearance of the UI of the the Mouse Jump pop-up. New+ Added support for Windows 10.

Fixed an issue causing the renaming of new files to not trigger some times.

Updated the New+ icons. Peek Peek now checks local capabilities to decide what image formats Image Previewer is able to support.

Fixed an issue causing the Code Files Previewer to not load correctly under certain conditions.

Refactored, improved and fixed loggin when loading the user settings file. PowerToys Run Added a scoring function for proper ordering of the WindowWalker plugin results.

Added UUIDv7 support to the ValueGenerator plugin.

The calculator plugin now allows scientific notation numbers with a lowercase 'e'.

Ported the UI from WPF-UI to .NET 9 WPF, to fix "Desktop composition is disabled" crashes. Quick Accent Added a setting to allow selecting which character sets to show. Screen Ruler Added a Setting to also allow showing measurements in inches, centimeters or millimeters. Settings Fixed an issue causing all the links to milestones in the "What's new?" OOBE page to point to the same milestone.

Removed extra space from the Welcome page.

Updated left navigation bar icons.

Fixed accessibility issues in the dashboard page. Workspaces Added support for Progressive Web Applications to Workspaces.

Implemented a feature to move existing windows instead of creating new ones.

Fixed a crash when opening the workspaces editor that was caused by passing incorrect encoder parameters when saving Bitmap files.

Workspaces editor position is now saved so that we can start it at the same position when we open it again.

Fixed an issue causing many instances of the same application to be put in the same position instead of the intended position due to timer issues.

Fixed detection of exact application version when many versions of the same application are installed.

You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store or GitHub.