PowerToys v0.91.1 brings fixes for Command Palette, Workspaces, and Quick Accent

Microsoft PowerToys is a set of open source system utilities designed for power users, and developed by Microsoft for use on the Windows. These programs add or change features to maximize productivity or add more customization. PowerToys can be installed on Windows 10, and Windows 11. It is free and open-source software licensed under the MIT License and hosted on GitHub.

Following last weeks PowerToys update, Microsoft has released patch release v0.91.1 to fix issues in v0.91 they deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. The previous release did not add any new features, but Command Pallete continues to receive improvements, some installer upgrades, a reworked UI for Keyboard Manager, and bug fixes.

The fixes in v0.91.1 are as follows:

#39494 - Command Palette: Fixed regression where it ran as admin instead of the current user when PowerToys was elevated; also resolved extension launch failures occurring only in admin mode.

#39433 - Workspaces: Fixed regression where command-line options support was expected but missing when launching classic Win32 apps (e.g. Edge, Chrome).

#39563 - Quick Accent: Fixed regression requiring activation key to be held simultaneously with the key during the "Input delays" period for accent selection; instead, only the key needs to be held after activation.

Download PowerToys from WinGet. Updating PowerToys via winget will respect current PowerToys

Run the following command from the command line / PowerShell:

User scope installer [default]

winget install Microsoft.PowerToys -s winget

Machine-wide scope installer

winget install --scope machine Microsoft.PowerToys -s winget

You can download PowerToys 0.91.1 from GitHub or the Microsoft Store. If the app is already installed on your system, go to Settings > General and click "Check for updates."