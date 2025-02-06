Prime Gaming members get BioShock Infinite: Complete and 19 more games in February

Amazon's Prime Gaming program is back, and it's carrying waves upon waves of fresh games for Prime members to claim for no extra cost during February. The latest lineup totals up to 20 titles once everything becomes available.

The list carries some well-known titles, including Irrational Games' BioShock Infinite, the puzzle entry The Talos Principle, Wolfenstein Young Blood from Bethesda, indie hit Yes, Your Grace, and even the acclaimed immersive sim from Eidos Montreal Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

The titles are offered across a variety of stores but not on Steam. This involves keys for the DRM-free GOG platform, Amazon's own games app, Epic Games Store, and even the Microsoft Store.

Here are all the announced incoming games, with five available to claim right now:

Available now

BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition (GOG)

(GOG) Surf World Series (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) AK-xolotl: Together (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Sands of Aura (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) The Talos Principle: Gold Edition (GOG)

February 13

Stunt Kite Party (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone (GOG)

(GOG) Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Dark Sky (GOG)

February 20

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Microsoft Store)

(Microsoft Store) El Hijo: A Wild West Tale (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Colt Canyon (GOG)

(GOG) Republic of Jungle (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Royal Romances: Cursed Hearts (Legacy Games)

February 27

Deus Ex: Human Revolution (GOG)

(GOG) Night Reverie (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Sine Mora EX (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Redemption Reapers (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Yes, Your Grace (GOG)

Unlike standard giveaways that are usually seen in major stores like the Epic Games Store or Steam, the freebie periods for these bonus games for Prime members keep them active for a relatively long time. This means many titles from previous months are still available for you to claim and add to your PC gaming libraries. You can find all the currently claimable games by heading to Amazon's dedicated gaming hub here.