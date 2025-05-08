Project Manager for Planner in Teams gets public preview task notifications

Microsoft has announced that Project Manager for Planner in Teams now alerts you to when it finishes a job, the Redmond giant says this will help you stay informed about what the agent is doing. The notifications will show up in your Teams Activity feed when ready, making them very easy to keep a track of.

You will receive these notifications in two instances. The first case you’ll get them is when the Project Manager finishes its task. The second case in which you’ll receive them is when the Project Manager urgently needs some input from you. This second case is really nice as there won’t be a situation where the agent hangs without notifying you and you only find out after going to check.

Aside from being able to stay on top of your tasks and acting quickly when your attention is needed, Microsoft says that these notifications also enable better accountability across teams and ensure deadlines are “met with confidence”.

These notifications are turned on by default, so you do not need to enable them to start using them. If you want to turn off the notifications, you can do that through your preferences by going to the Teams settings under Planner notifications.

The feature is available with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license, all of the assignees on a task will get notifications for any task assigned to the Project Manager agent. If you use it and find any problems, be sure to give Microsoft feedback using the app’s built-in feedback feature.