Proton Drive launches Albums to help you organize and share photos

Proton Drive is getting a new feature aimed at customers who store photos in the cloud. Albums in Proton Drive are now available, a highly requested feature that allows you to manage and share pictures with ease.

Albums in Proton Drive work pretty much the same as those of any other cloud storage provider. You can create photo collections to keep them neatly organized by theme. This makes revisiting memories easier, with no need to scroll through years of photos and videos.

You can also share albums with other people and set permissions for each member. Some users can only view photos, while others can edit and add more (changes happen in real-time for easier collaboration). Permissions can also be revoked at any time. All albums are end-to-end encrypted, which means only you and people you choose can access them. That includes additional information like metadata, album names, locations, and more.

In addition to custom albums, Proton Drive now lets you favorite photos and videos. All favorites will be stored in a separate album for quick access.

Proton promises to add more features to albums to make sharing easier. Like the recent introduction of links that allow sharing files with people who are not using Proton Drive, you will soon be able to share photos using links. Also, Proton Drive will get a new screenshot filter to make it easier to find all your screenshots.

Proton Albums are now available to all Proton Drive users, including those on the free 5GB plan. If that is not enough, you can upgrade to Proton Drive Plus, which gives you 200GB of space and file history for $4.99 per month or Proton Unlimited, which costs $12.99 per month and includes access to Proton VPN, extra features for Proton Mail, and more.