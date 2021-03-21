Q15 Mini Spy Camera 4K HD lightning deal sees 32% off at Amazon

Right now, you can grab a Q15 Mini Spy Camera 4K HD at 32% off for only $33.99 (list price $49.99) but you'll have to be quick as it is a lightning deal that ends in just over four hours. The company that makes it says that the mini hidden cam was created with the mission of making high quality, easy-to-use, affordable tiny hidden security cameras accessible to everyone. With powerful magnets that allow you to place the Q15 wireless hidden camera to any surface, the device's specs include:

Spy Hidden Camera

4K FULL HD

Portable Wifi Nanny Cam

Includes free phone app (for iPhone,iPad and Android Phone)

Support 128GB Micro SD Card (Not included)

6 hours Battery Life

Motion Detection

IR Night Vision

This cam only supports the 2.4GHz Wifi band, which might be an important factor with making a purchase decision, and it has a 150° wide viewing angle.

Available since June last year via Amazon, it doesn't have a great review score, but by going from the most helpful reviews, it does appear to do exactly what it is meant for. Plus it has the option of a free return if you're unsatisfied.

This Mini Spy Camera 4K HD comes with 12 months of warranty and 24/7 customer support, but once again this deal ends in just over four hours from now or when it is 100% claimed, after which it goes back to its $49.99 price.

Get the Q15 Mini Spy Camera 4K HD for $33.99 via Amazon