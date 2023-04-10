QuakeCon returns as an in-person event in Grapevine, Texas August 10-13

After three years of virtual livestreams, one of the biggest LAN parties in the US, QuakeCon, is coming back as an in-person event. Bethesda Softworks and id Software will hold the 2023 edition of QuakeCon at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas from August 10-13.

While it is coming back as a live event, there will be some changes. While previous in-person events have been free to attend, the QuakeCon site now says it will only be for paid and pre-registered attendees. There will also be no general admission to the event the days of QuakeCon. Also, this year the event will concentrate on the BYOC hall and there will be no exhibit hall. There will still be lots of events in the BYOC, including TableTop Village, community events, and a QuakeCon party. It will also host the world finals of the Quake Champions tournament. The event will also be live-streamed on Twitch.

Registration begins tomorrow, April 11, for the Elite BYOC Ticket drawing. You can enter your name at that time to be selected into the drawing for a chance at one of these limited $400 tickets. They include some extra benefits like priority seat selection and check-in, extra space for your gaming PC setup, and a mug that will get unlimited refills of Pecos Pete beverages. Two other packages, the $75 standard ticket, and the $200 Premium Ticket, will go on sale normally on April 21.

It's likely that id Software and Bethesda Softworks will demo some upcoming games. We have our fingers crossed that will include showing off the next game or games from id Software's franchises like Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein.