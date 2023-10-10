Qualcomm teases its new Snapdragon X series chips for PCs coming in 2024

Qualcomm has been releasing processors made specifically for PCs for a while now. Since 2018, it has released chips under the Snapdragon 8xc branding for Windows notebooks. Today, the company revealed it will be ditching the 8cx branding for its future PC chips in favor of something new and simple to remember: the Snapdragon X Series.

In a press release, Qualcomm stated:

Snapdragon X series platforms build on our years of experience engineering heterogeneous compute architectures across the central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU) and NPU. Now, harnessing our next-generation custom Qualcomm Oryon CPU, a quantum leap forward in performance and power efficiency will anchor Snapdragon X and — when combined with our NPU — will deliver accelerated on-device user experiences for the new era of generative AI.

The Qualcomm Oryon CPU was first announced in November 2022. At the time, the company said this new CPU "will be integrated across a wide portfolio of Snapdragon powered products starting with PCs and including smartphones, digital cockpits, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, extended reality, and infrastructure networking solutions."

The press release states that the Snapdragon X branding will help the general public to recognize these chips as PC-specific products, as opposed to Qualcomm's chips made for smartphones and tablets. The logo for the Snapdragon X will also look different, with the company stating that it would alter "the iconic Snapdragon fireball with a twist — bold, vibrant, clean, distinctive."

All of this info is just a teaser for the full reveal of the Snapdragon X Series. Qualcomm says more details about the new chips will be shown off at its annual summit, which will be held October 24-26 in Maui, Hawaii.

The company previously revealed plans in August to launch the Snapdragon G Series, a new family of processors that will be created specifically for mobile gaming devices.