Rare and Bungie collaboration brings Destiny-themed cosmetics to Sea of Thieves

The pirate adventure game of Rare, Sea of Thieves, today received the second half of its Wild Things Season 15 update. Alongside it, the developer has prepared a surprise cosmetic item drop, revealing an official crossover with Bungie's Destiny franchise. The Microsoft-owned developer had worked with the Sony-owned developer for this Lightbearer collection of cosmetics. Watch the reveal trailer above.

"As we’ve seen with our other cosmetic crossovers and our Tall Tales, our teams are always looking for opportunities to bring other worlds into Sea of Thieves and put a unique spin on them, no matter where the inspiration comes from," says Adam Park, the director of brand and licensing at Rare. "Even though it might not seem like an obvious choice, Destiny’s classes and co-operative play presented a ‘crew-like’ bond that we thought was a great fit, along with some striking iconography, vivid art style and a sense of being mythical in tone and scope."

Rare and Bungie had been collaborating to make this crossover happen since 2023, attempting to combine the unique high-tech style of Destiny to match with the whimsical look of Sea of Thieves while still delivering a faithful recreation.

"From the earliest concept sketches to finalising designs that honoured both universes, every step challenged us to think differently," adds director of creative operations at Rare, Andria Warren. "It pushed our teams creatively in the best possible way, and the result is something we’re truly proud of!"

Like all other paid content in Sea of Thieves, the new Lightbearer items are purely cosmetic. The additions include appropriately themed pirate costumes, ship sets, matching weapons, and trinkets. They can be purchased in-game from the Pirate Emporium.

Alongside the crossover content, Sea of Thieves also received a throwable hunting spear, more ambient wildlife, performance improvements, and more with today's update. Find the patch notes here.