Razer adds Mouse Rotation and Dynamic Sensitivity to two of their gaming mice

While Razer regularly launches new gaming mice products, it also releases new software updates for its existing mice. Occasionally, these updates add new features to some of its mice. This week, Razer revealed that it has added two new features as software updates for its Viper V3 Pro and DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed mice products. Razer says these features will offer PC gamers more precise control over mice movements and optical sensor settings.

In a press release, Razer says the first of these new features is called Mouse Rotation. This allows owners of these two gaming mice to customize how the mouse reacts to horizontal movement by a player who might have an unconventional grip or movement style. Razer says:

By adjusting the angle in Synapse, users ensure that a left-to-right swipe on their desk corresponds directly to a horizontal movement in-game, enhancing both comfort and control.

The other feature that was included in the mice update this week is Dynamic Sensitivity. While many gaming mice allow the player to make manual adjustments to the DPI settings for its optical sensor, Razer claims that Dynamic Sensitivity will automatically make adjustments based on certain movements of the mouse.

There are three preset profiles for the Dynamic Sensitivity feature. One is Classic Curve, which increases sensitivity levels with faster mouse movement. Another is Natural Curve. Razer says:

Dynamic Sensitivity on Natural curve allows players to go from low to high sensitivity with a capped ratio over time, benefiting from a gradual increase of DPI for more controlled movements, therefore more predictable. This mainly benefits games like arena FPS where fast movements are needed for a wide range of view.

Finally, there's the Jump Curve option. This allows the mouse's DPI setting to quickly go from low to high settings when it senses a fast mouse swipe. Razer says:

This means no more manual DPI toggling during critical moments. Now, players can effortlessly transition from precise micro-adjustments to rapid scene scanning, all with a single fluid motion that perfectly aligns with their natural hand speed and chosen curve profile.

In addition, owners of the Viper V3 Pro and DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed mice can create their own custom Dynamic Sensitivity curve profile with Razer's Synapse app. It's currently unknown if these new features will be made available for more of Razer's gaming mice.

