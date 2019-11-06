Razer unveils new line-up of Basilisk wireless mice

Razer has introduced a couple of new members of the Basilisk family of wireless mice, the Basilisk X HyperSpeed and the Basilisk Ultimate, the latter of which is the most expensive of the two. Both of the mice come with Razer's HyperSpeed technology, which the company says is 25% faster than other wireless mice.

The highlight is the Basilisk Ultimate, which offers a pretty serious set of features, though you'd expect that from a mouse that costs near $150. It has optical mouse switches that don't require contact to send electric signals, and Razer says that means there's no corrosive effects. With that being said, the switches are rated for 70 million clicks, so there's still a limit to how much you can use them.

The Basilisk Ultimate also supports up to five onboard profiles so you can switch between your preferred settings on the fly, and the battery is rated for 100 hours of continuous use "at peak performance". You can also get the mouse bundled with a dock that will tell you how much charge you have left. The wireless connection works with a 4GHz dongle, and there's also an option to use the mouse with the included SpeedFlex USB cable, which can connect directly to the dock for both charging and wired use.

Other features of the Basilisk Ultimate include a 20,000 DPI Focus+ sensor, with an acceleration of up to 50 G. It has 11 programmable buttons, customizable resistance for the scroll wheel, and 14 RGB lighting zones that can be customized with Razer Chroma.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate costs $169.99/€189.99 bundled with the mouse dock, and it's available starting today. It's $149.99/€169.99 without it, and the dock itself costs $49.99/€59.99, but they don't actually seem to be available as separate items on Razer's website.

The other new product is the Basilisk X HyperSpeed, which still uses HyperSpeed technology, but with a 2.4GHz dongle instead, and it also has Bluetooth connectivity if you want to favor battery life over performance. If you do, the Basilisk X HyperSpeed will give you up 450 hours of use on a charge in Bluetooth mode.

The Basilisk X HyperSpeed is a step down from the Ultimate in many aspects. The sensor is 16,000 DPI, it supports up to 40 G acceleration, and the mechanical mouse switches are rated for 50 million clicks. There are also only 6 programmable buttons, and there are onboard profiles for DPI, but not other settings. RGB lighting is not present either.

The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed costs $59.99/€69.99, which is a lot less than the Ultimate model, and it's also available starting today.