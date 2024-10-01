Recall is coming to AMD and Intel computers in November

Recall, Windows 11's flagship AI feature, is finally coming to devices with Intel and AMD processors. Today, Microsoft reminded users that Recall will be available to Windows Insiders with Copilot+ PCs later this month, and those buying new computers with Intel and AMD chips will get access to it in November. This confirms Intel's earlier statement about Copilot+ PC AI-based features arriving on systems with its processors in November.

Here is the official announcement:

Starting in October, Windows Insiders will begin to see Recall on Arm for our Qualcomm powered Copilot+ PCs. Customers who purchase an Intel or AMD-powered Copilot+ PC will see Recall initially in our Windows Insider program starting in November.

Unfortunately, Recall remains an exclusive feature on Copilot+ PC, which means existing computers with "traditional" x86 processors from Intel and AMD will not be able to run the feature. Moreover, in the latest update to Recall's security architecture, Microsoft implemented new safeguards to prevent Recall from working on non-Copilot+ PCs. Whether enthusiasts will be able to bypass those measures remains an open question.

If you want a Recall-capable Windows computer but do not want to dive into the sea of Windows on ARM, shop for a laptop with Intel's latest Core Ultra Series 2 processors or AMD's Ryzen 300 AI chips.

Another thing worth noting is that there is still no word about Recall's broad availability. In the coming months, only Windows Insiders will have access to Recall, and those staying outside pre-release software will have to wait even longer. However, Microsoft says the details about the public release "will be shared soon."

In addition to Recall updates and the launch of Windows 11 version 24H2 for the general public, Microsoft announced a host of new AI-powered features for Copilot+ PCs. They include "Click to Do," AI-powered Windows Search, Generative Fill and Erase, Super Resolution, and more. You can learn about those features here.