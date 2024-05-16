Reddit partners with OpenAI to bring its data to ChatGPT

Reddit and OpenAI announced that the two have joined hands to bring Reddit's content to ChatGPT and new OpenAI products. The ChatGPT-maker will get access to Reddit's Data API, and it will also become its advertising partner.

Reddit's Data API is already accessible to Google through a partnership announced earlier this year. In its latest blog post, Reddit explained:

OpenAI will bring Reddit content to ChatGPT and new products, helping users discover and engage with Reddit communities. To do so, OpenAI will access Reddit’s Data API, which provides real-time, structured, and unique content from Reddit. This will enable OpenAI’s AI tools to better understand and showcase Reddit content, especially on recent topics.

It's not a one-way street, and the social news aggregator will also benefit from the partnership. Reddit will bring new AI-powered features for Redditors and mods in the coming future, "building on OpenAI’s platform of AI models to bring its powerful vision to life."

Addressing potential privacy concerns, Reddit said:

This partnership is consistent with other content arrangements, and does not change Reddit's Data API Terms or Developer Terms, which state content accessed through Reddit’s Data API cannot be used for commercial purposes without Reddit’s approval. API access remains free for non-commercial usage under our published threshold.

The announcement comes at a time when many things are happening under OpenAI's roof. Its co-founder Ilya Sutskever and co-leader of its Superalignment group Jan Leike announced their departures just days after OpenAI revealed its GPT-4o model and a new desktop app for Mac users.

Meanwhile, Reddit announced its Q1 2024 earnings results earlier this month, which was its first time after becoming a public company. Its daily active users reached 82.7 million, with a 37% growth year-over-year, and its revenue increased by 48% to $243 million.