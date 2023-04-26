Redfall Xbox controllers are now available in the Xbox Design Lab

As Arkane Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and Microsoft prepare to release the vampire-themed first person shooter Redfall next week, Microsoft is offering gamers a way to get some limited edition Xbox controller designs based on the game, via the Xbox Design Lab.

Microsoft announced that five Redfall inspired designs are now available via the Design Lab site, starting at $84.99. Four of the designs are based on the game's hero characters, while the final one is a red and black-based vampire-themed controller. Microsoft states:

Each design highlights key aspects of each character and the game. Devinder’s top case mimics rust and steel from his many adventures hunting cryptids, while Jacob’s silver case is detailed with his hex pattern blue cloak and sniper scope markings. Layla’s bombastic two-tone black and purple top case is accented with white accents bursting with personality, and Remi’s top case shows off her robotics background with the same orange color as her drone, Bribón. You can also choose from one of four unique Redfall battery door engravings, offering a nod to different aspects of the game.

Redfall is due for release on May 2 for the Xbox Series X and X consoles and the PC. You can pre-order the standard edition, or the Bite Back version with extra in-game content, at Amazon.

