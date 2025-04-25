Remedy Entertainment's co-op game FBC: Firebreak is out in June, post launch plans revealed

Remedy Entertainment's first self-published game is slated to be FBC: Firebreak, and it finally received a release date today: June 17, 2025. Some more details about this cooperative title were also revealed today, including post-launch plans, a Deluxe Edition, and more.

For those unfamiliar with FBC: Firebreak, it's a three-player co-op experience set in Remedy's supernatural universe that hosts titles like Control and Alan Wake. Instead of the studio's staple narrative-focused games, this entry offers replayable "Jobs" that players embark on as part of the Federal Bureau of Control.

Poised to land as a live service venture with fresh content already planned for post-launch updates, FBC: Firebreak will grow with time via these free additions. Cosmetics will be available to unlock by playing and for purchase, and Remedy confirmed a permanently available battle pass system today too:

Requisitions are sets of unlockable gear and cosmetics in FBC: Firebreak. Play the game, earn currency (Lost Assets), and use them to unlock what you want. No timed battle passes, no pressure! There are two types of Requisitions in the game. Requisition is a set of items that can include weapons, equipment and cosmetic items including armor pieces and sprays that players can unlock with in-game currency. Play the game, unlock stuff. Simple.

Classified Requisitions are a set of premium cosmetic items such as armor sets, sprays and weapon skins. Classified Requisitions are bought with real money. The items contained in Classified Requisitions have no impact on gameplay.

Remedy also revealed details on a Deluxe Edition of the game today, which will cost $49.99 to purchase. Here's what will be included:

“The Firestarter” Premium Voice Pack

“The Pencil Pusher” Premium Voice Pack

Firestarter Armor Set, Apex Revision (Helmet, Body Armor, Gloves)

Scorched Remnant Double-Barrel Shotgun Skin

Golden Firebreak Spray

Classified Requisition: “Firestarter”: A collection of 36 unlockable cosmetic items including weapon skins, sprays, and armor sets

FBC: Firebreak is coming out on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on June 17. The cooperative title will sport a $39.99 price tag on the standard edition. Moreover, Microsoft's PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as well as PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs are receiving the game as a day-one drop too.

