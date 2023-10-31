Remedy offers an update on its four upcoming games after the launch of Alan Wake 2

Last week, Remedy launched Alan Wake 2, the long-awaited sequel to its popular third-person horror game, for the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. The game has received mostly positive reviews, and the team has plans to launch two expansion packs to the game in 2024.

However, the developer already has four upcoming projects in various stages of production. In Remedy's latest financial report which was published today, it offered development updates on all four of those titles.

As far as sales of Alan Wake 2, Remedy stated:

As the game launched only four days ago, it is too early to draw conclusions on the game’s commercial success. It is clear, however, that fans and critics have appreciated it giving the game a strong basis for good long-term sales.

Revenues for the company for its third quarter were about the same. Remedy also mentioned that the launch of the Alan Wake Remastered title had recouped its development and marketing costs during the third quarter.

However, its operating losses were much higher compared to the same time period a year ago. Remedy says that's due to the company putting in a lot of money for its four upcoming projects.

One of them is Control 2, the sequel to the third-person shooter that was released in 2019. Remedy says that the game is still in the early proof-of-concept stage, and it sounds like it will be a while before we learn more about it:

The plans for this sequel are ambitious, and we have seen good progress both in the designs and in the game build. We will continue at this stage for the next few quarters. We focus on proving the identified key elements before moving to the next stage and scaling up the team.

A multiplayer game based in the Control universe, with the code name Condor, has moved into the production readiness stage, according to Remedy. Yet another game, Codename Vanguard, is expected to leave the early proof of concept stage "by the end of the year."

Finally, Remedy offered an update on its full remakes of the first two Max Payne games, which it is making for publisher Take Two as one big game, It stated:

Max Payne 1&2 remake progressed into the production readiness stage. We have gained clarity on the style and scope of the game, and we have an exceptionally well-organized team working on it. With these accomplishments, we are excited about the project and its future success.

Hopefully, we will get more info on Alan Wake 2's sales from Remedy in the next fiscal quarter.