Remedy updates Control with Hideo Kojima mission unlock, better ray tracing, HDR, and more

Control, the Remedy Entertainment-developed action game, is now closing in on being six years old, but the developer has not finished shipping new updates to the title just yet. Today, Remedy announced and surprise released an update to all Control Ultimate Edition owners on PC that freshens up the graphics, fixes bugs, and even makes some previously platform exclusive content available to all.

Starting with the new content, the side-mission that was an exclusive perk of the PlayStation 4 Digital Deluxe version of Control is now available to all players. Dubbed Dr. Yoshimi Tokui’s Guided Imagery Experience, this mission has a voiceover from legendary game creator Hideo Kojima himself.

Some pre-order exclusive content is being unlocked the same way for all players too, adding an Astral Dive Suit, Tactical Response Gear, and Urban Response Gear. To access the new gear, head to the Control Point in the Central Executive Sector area.

PC players can also enjoy HDR, while those with high-end rigs can now enable the newly added Ultra ray tracing preset. DLSS 3.7 support, ultrawide monitor support, FOV scaling, and more are here too.

Find the complete patch notes for Control Ultimate Edition update 1.30 below:

MISSIONS All players will receive the mission Dr. Yoshimi Tokui’s Guided Imagery Experience, featuring voiceover by Hideo Kojima. The mission is playable when you pick up the Dr Tokui Tapes collectible in the Extrasensory Lab of the Research Sector. (This mission was previously exclusive to the PlayStation 4 Digital Deluxe version of Control.) GRAPHICS Added HDR support

Added new Ultra ray tracing preset, which gets you more rays per pixel and higher temporal stability

Added ultrawide monitor support for up to 48:9 monitors

Added an FOV scaling setting for the gameplay camera

Updated SDR to 10bit (from 8bit), which reduces visible color banding

Improved graphics adapter detection at startup, with automatic selection between DX11 and DX12

Implemented screen aspect ratio fixes for ultrawide monitors

Your current monitor resolution can now reliably be selected from the screen resolution and rendering resolution menus

Added rendering resolution support beyond 4K

Implemented texture streaming fixes

Ray tracing bug fixes DLSS SUPPORT Added DLSS support for arbitrary resolutions

Added DLAA support

Updated DLSS to DLSS 3.7, with higher temporal stability

Film grain added back to DLSS SR

Fixed shadow resolution when DLSS is enabled

Added resolution dependent mip map bias for DLSS. This enhances texture quality, for example when applying the DLSS Performance setting. GENERAL Updated the audio on cinematics and end credits to remove unintended channel mixing. You will no longer hear anything that isn’t intended to be heard. (It wasn’t the Hiss, it was us. Sorry.)

Several bug and crash fixes

While the update is currently only available to PC players, Remedy says it's planning the same content to hit the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in the near future. "We have a small team working on these updates so we want to space them out to give us time to fix potential issues that might come up," says the company. "We appreciate your patience!"

For fans of the series, Remedy has confirmed that a Control sequel is now in full production. A release window has not been announced yet though.