Report: Apple accessories will soon ditch Lightning and switch to USB-C

A few months ago, the European Commission (EC) put forward a proposal saying that wired charging for most electronic devices should use USB-C as a standard. This includes smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers, and handheld consoles.

The motivation behind the move is that it will help reduce e-waste as consumers will just reuse old cables across different devices. Now, it seems that Apple has started gearing up for this switch.

Over the past few days, several reports have emerged claiming that the iPhone will move to USB-C charging in 2023. This is primarily in response to the European proposal and would mean that the alleged iPhone 15 would be ditching Lightning connectivity.

Now, reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that this switch would apply to other Apple accessories too. This includes AirPods, Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, MagSafe Battery Pack, and more. It's a bit unclear if the EC proposal applies to all of the aforementioned devices, but it seems as if Apple is transitioning to USB-C charging as a standard anyway.

Kuo says that the switch will happen in the "foreseeable future", so it's currently not known whether it will adhere with the expected 2023 timeline. The analyst has also dismissed the idea of a portless iPhone that wirelessly charges, saying that the MagSafe ecosystem is not mature enough yet and neither is wireless tech.

We'll likely hear more news on this front in the coming weeks and months as plans, if any, begin to materialize.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter)