Rockstar announces new studio acquisition, forms Rockstar Australia

The minds behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise and other immensely popular franchises just announced a brand-new addition to their studio portfolio. Ahead of the hugely anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games now has a development studio in Australia, and it's aptly named Rockstar Games Australia.

This comes as part of a new acquisition by the company, with it bringing Video Games Deluxe, the Sydney-based development studio, into the fold.

For those that may not be unfamiliar with Video Games Deluxe, the team has worked with Rockstar for past games such as L.A. Noire and L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files under Brendan McNamara, the head of Team Bondi.

"It’s been an honor to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade," says Video Games Deluxe founder Brendan McNamara in a statement to the press. "We are thrilled to be a part of Rockstar Games and to continue our efforts to make the best games possible."

L.A. Noire

Video Games Deluxe is also the studio that delivered fixes and enhancements for the highly criticized Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, following the original development and release by Grove Street Games.

"After working together closely over many years, we are excited to have Video Games Deluxe join the team as Rockstar Australia," adds Rockstar Games Head of Publishing, Jennifer Kolbe.

It's unclear what sort of project the team of Video Games Deluxe (now Rockstar Australia) will be working on under Rockstar Games. The team might simply be put to work on Grand Theft Auto VI content, or, while unlikely, may be hinting at a new L.A. Noire-style game being in the works.

The new addition arrives as almost the entirety of Rockstar is preparing to launch Grand Theft Auto VI on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. A firm release date is still not attached to the title, with it slated to launch sometime in the fall of 2025 if the studio manages to hit the current targets.