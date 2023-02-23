Rocksteady shows off Suicide Squad co-op gameplay, confirms battle pass

Rocksteady returned to the spotlight today with another dose of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, this time from Sony's latest State of Play presentation. This is the most gameplay-filled trailer we've seen yet, with every member of the squad getting plenty of focus on their carnage. Watch the new co-op gameplay trailer above.

Unlike the studio's Arkham trilogy, combat is taking a much more fast-paced and air-focused angle in this venture. As the trailer shows off, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark each tout different methods of travel and combat styles.

As part of the game's progression, each piece of weaponry that players can use, which ranges from pistols to light machine guns, has a gear score attached to them. The title is also heading into games-as-a-service territory with a battle pass and post-launch content, including new missions, weapons, and more, being confirmed.

The story takes place five years after the events of Arkham Knight with Brainiac invading earth and taking over the Justice League. The Suicide Squad is activated by Amanda Waller as a last resort, bringing together the popular villain group to take down the Justice League in Superman's home city Metropolis.

Up to four players can band together for this co-op experience, but Rocksteady confirmed that solo play is also possible. AI bots will take over the remaining Suicide Squad members in this state.

Following the latest delay, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League now launches May 26, 2023 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It has also been confirmed that the late Kevin Conroy will be the voice of the Dark Knight in this entry much like in the Arkham trilogy.