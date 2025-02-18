RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 announced for Xbox and PlayStation consoles

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 is now over 20 years old, and it's still not done releasing on modern platforms. Atari just announced that the classic amusement park building and management experience is now coming to last-gen and current-gen consoles, finally letting Xbox and PlayStation players jump into the mix. You can catch the reveal trailer above.

At launch in 2004, Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 quickly became one of the best-selling games of the year, with many praising its building creativity and sandbox elements for building extremely intricate parks. The creator Frontier Developments went on to release two expansion packs over the next couple of years, sending players to create water parks with the Soaked! pack while the Wild! pack arrived with zoo elements to play with.

It is, of course, the RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition that's coming to PlayStation and Xbox, much like the re-releases that have arrived on Windows, macOS, and Nintendo Switch. This means the title comes with all post-launch content alongside the base game, enhanced resolutions, wide-screen support, and it is playable with a controller now.

Here's how the game description reads:

Control park finances, shops, services and staff to succeed in dozens of scenarios. Become a true tycoon and embark on your promising new career, or create your ideal park without money woes in sandbox mode. Satisfy your guests’ needs and keep your park running smoothly to succeed.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition is now available for pre-order on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via the Microsoft Store, as well as on PlayStation 5 and 4 on the PlayStation Store. The classic title is slated to cost $29.99, but it seems there's a pre-order discount applied to it that reduces it down to $23.99.