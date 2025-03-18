RP2350 now generally available from Raspberry Pi, RP2354 stacked flash variants coming soon

Raspberry Pi announced the general availability of its RP2350 high-performance microcontroller months after it unveiled it on the Pico 2. Like all the company’s products, the RP2350 is available through the company’s approved retailers globally, making it easy to acquire.

The RP2350 has A and B variants with some slight differences and price points. The company said it’s also preparing the RP2354 series, which features stacked flash, giving you 2 MB and enabling small-footprint applications. The RP2350A costs $1.10 per unit when bought singly, while the RP2350B costs $1.20. You can save money by purchasing 13-inch and 7-inch reels, the costs of which fall to $0.80 and $0.90 per unit, respectively.

The A variant includes 30 GPIOs and is packaged in a 7x7 mm QFN60 package, while the B variant includes 48 GPIOs and is packaged in a 10x10 mm QFN80 package.

“RP2350 integrates dual Arm Cortex-M33 processors running at 150MHz, with floating-point and DSP support, and a security model built on Arm TrustZone for Cortex-M,” Raspberry Pi’s Eben Upton said. “These powerful cores, coupled with large amounts of on-chip SRAM, and our unique programmable I/O subsystem, make it an excellent fit for applications which require high performance, flexible interfacing, and robust security, from industrial automation to consumer electronics. Despite its impressive feature set, RP2350’s sub-$1 pricing allows for integration into high-volume low-cost end devices.”

For hobbyists or businesses wondering what can be done with this microcontroller, Raspberry Pi has put together a catalog of projects that early-access customers have made. It’s not only the hardware that the company has put effort into either, but it has also released several helpful pieces of documentation to help buyers of the hardware:

RP2350 datasheet — a detailed technical reference for the microcontroller

Hardware design with RP2350 — best practices for integrating RP2350 into your designs

KiCAD reference designs — minimal reference designs to jump-start your development

If you’re interested in the RP2350 and want to pick it up, you can do so by going to the product page. You should be able to pick up the hardware from most places around the world.