Samsung allegedly betting on Exynos 2500 for its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip7

A lot of news has popped up about Samsung's upcoming foldables—the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7. The company is also expected to launch an affordable version of its clamshell, tentatively called the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

While it was speculated that Samsung could use Exynos 2400e—the same processor found on the Galaxy S24 FE—inside the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, a fresh report has emerged claiming that Exynos could also power the other two premium foldables.

According to Korean publication SEDaily, Samsung is expected to begin mass production of the Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Fold7, and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE starting next month. However, the report highlights that the company will be more focused on whether the Galaxy Z Flip7 will be equipped with an Exynos 2500 processor or not.

Leaker PandaFlashPro on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has said that they received two Galaxy Z Flip7 devices (the other one allegedly the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE) for "Network Testing," with both of them having an Exynos chipset inside.

Samsung sent Two Galaxy Z Flip 7 Devices for Network Testing, and guess what? Both of them have Exynos chip Inside! — PandaFlash 𝕏 (@PandaFlashPro) April 10, 2025

So, based on this rumor, Samsung could be seriously considering powering both of its clamshells with the Exynos chipset. There is no information about which chipset Samsung is considering for the Galaxy Z Fold7.

Additionally, the SEDaily report suggests that according to industry sources, "Samsung Electronics' Mobile Experience (MX) Division will begin mass production of new foldable phones in May at its factories in Gumi, Gyeongsangbuk-do and Vietnam." The Galaxy Z Fold7 is expected to launch in four colors, with an initial quantity set at 160,000 units.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip7, Samsung is reportedly planning to produce 240,000 units initially, along with 170,000 of the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. Both clamshell devices may launch in a special "Coral Red" color—the same one used for the Galaxy S25 earlier this year. This year's Galaxy Z Flip7 is expected to feature a full-screen cover display, while the folder-style display is reserved for the affordable model.

From the looks of it, Samsung is betting big on the Exynos 2500, which was supposed to power the Galaxy S25 series. But because of low yield, Samsung had to ditch the processor and opt for Snapdragon SoC globally.