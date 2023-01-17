Samsung announces new 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor for next-gen flagship smartphones

Samsung has announced its next-gen high-resolution camera sensor for flagship smartphones. Dubbed "ISOCELL HP2," the new model delivers 200MP resolution to enhance image details and low-light performance.

According to Samsung, packing 200 million 0.6-micrometer pixels in a 1/1.3" sensor enables higher-resolution photos with more details while retaining the physical size of a camera module. Customers can enjoy better images without camera bumps getting bigger.

Like other high-resolution sensors, the ISOCELL HP2 can combine pixels to provide optimal performance depending on available light. For example, the sensor can switch to 50MP 1.2-micrometer mode or 12.5MP 2.4-micrometer mode to gather more light and work better in low-light scenarios.

Phones with the ISOCELL HP2 sensor will also perform better in brightly lit environments thanks to Samsung's new Dual Vertical Transfer Gate technology. D-VTG adds a second transfer gate in the pixel to boost its full-well capacity (the amount of charge each pixel can hold before saturating and spreading the charge to the neighboring pixels and causing blooming) by more than 33%. Samsung says the increased full-well capacity reduces overexposure and enhances color reproduction.

Samsung's latest camera sensor also offers improved auto-focus in low-light scenarios. Cameras with the ISOCELL HP2 can use all 200 million pixels grouped by four to focus quickly and reliably.

Samsung is already mass-producing the ISOCELL HP2, so expect the sensor to appear in the 2023 flagship smartphones, such as the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra.