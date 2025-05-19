Samsung announces NVIDIA G-SYNC support for 2025 OLED TV lineup

Samsung has dropped some good news for gamers: its 2025 OLED TVs are getting NVIDIA G-SYNC support. That basically means if you're running a game on an NVIDIA graphics card, the TV and your GPU stay in sync, so you're not stuck dealing with screen tearing and annoying stutter. This update lands not long after Samsung showed off the Odyssey OLED G6, a gaming monitor boasting an almost unbelievable 500Hz refresh rate and, wouldn't you know it, G-SYNC support as well.

While these upcoming OLED TVs will not hit the dizzying heights of that dedicated 500Hz monitor, Samsung is incorporating its Motion Xcelerator technology, enabling refresh rates up to 165Hz. That is still quick for a television and promises exceptionally fluid visuals, especially when things get hectic in fast-paced games.

Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Customer Experience Team at Samsung Electronics, had this to say:

With the addition of NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and our most advanced gaming features yet, Samsung’s 2025 OLED TVs deliver elite-level performance for even the most competitive players. By building on our leadership in display innovation and integrating real-time AI enhancements, we’re redefining what gamers can expect from a TV — on and off the battlefield.

It is good to see that Samsung has not forgotten about AMD users, as the new lineup will also support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, offering wide compatibility for adaptive sync performance. Other expected gaming essentials are present, such as Auto Low Latency Mode for minimizing that dreaded input lag and the Samsung Gaming Hub, which offers direct access to cloud gaming platforms like Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. The 2025 OLEDs are also getting a bit smarter with a new AI Auto Game Mode. It's built to look at what kind of game you're playing and what's happening on screen, then adjust the picture and audio settings on its own to match.

Of course, these televisions are not solely for gaming. Samsung is including its AI Upscaling, Glare Free screen technology for battling reflections, and SmartThings integration for connected home features. The NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility will debut on the flagship S95F model before extending to other televisions in the 2025 OLED range.