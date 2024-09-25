When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Samsung announces partnership with Hyundai and Kia to integrate SmartThings platform in cars

Neowin · with 0 comments

Samsung Tesla integration

Today, Samsung announced a strategic technology partnership with Hyundai Motor and Kia. As part of this partnership, Samsung will integrate its SmartThings IoT platform with Hyundai and Kia's software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

Through this partnership, a new global location solution based on the SmartThings Find platform will be available for vehicles and smart keys. SmartThings Find is a crowdsourced network of hundreds of millions of Samsung Galaxy devices that use Bluetooth LE to report their location.

By integrating the SmartThings Find network, Hyundai and Kia car owners will be able to locate their cars using nearby Galaxy smartphones, even without an active cellular network connection. This feature will be particularly useful if a vehicle is lost or stolen.

Furthermore, Samsung will allow Hyundai and Kia owners to use their Galaxy smartphone's Quick Panel to control their car's air conditioning and check its remaining range. Additionally, Hyundai and Kia cars can be added to the connected SmartThings ecosystem, allowing users to set up new automation experiences. For example, when a user drives back home, they can set up optimized conditions by controlling their Samsung air conditioners, air purifiers, or other connected devices.

In addition to these integrations, Samsung will also work with Hyundai and Kia to provide several AI-based services. These companies will expand the use of SmartThings to include in-vehicle health monitoring via cameras and Galaxy devices, pet care solutions that optimize vehicle environments for pets, integration with smart apartment solutions, and more.

Paul Cheun, President CTO of the DX Division at Samsung Electronics and Head of Samsung Research, said:

"Through our collaboration with Hyundai and Kia, customers will experience the convenience of SmartThings not only at home but also in their vehicles, transcending space. We will continue to expand the SmartThings ecosystem, offering new lifestyles and value to even more customers."

This collaboration showcases the growing convergence of smart home and automotive technologies, promising a more connected and convenient experience for users. It also highlights Samsung's ambition to expand the SmartThings ecosystem beyond the house.

Source: Samsung

Report a problem with article
Google photos hero
Next Article

Google Photos 'Memory' feature could soon gain narration powers thanks to Gemini AI

samsung s24 FE
Previous Article

Samsung accidentally opened pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 FE in the US

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment