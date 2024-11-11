Samsung could power the affordable Galaxy Z Flip variant with an Exynos chip

Last year in August, it was tipped that Samsung could start working on an affordable Galaxy Z Flip variant after the launch of this year's Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6. While no updates emerged about the cheaper Galaxy Z Flip6 model for some time, recently, some interesting information has popped up online, suggesting that Samsung could launch the cheaper Galaxy Z Flip6 model in 2025.

In fact, in the Q3 earnings report, Samsung itself hinted at a cheaper foldable "to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users."

Now, a new leak, courtesy of leakster Jukanlosreve on social media platform X (Formerly Twitter), gives us details about the chipset that may power the affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE (purported name).

According to the claim, the Galaxy Z Flip FE could be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset. It is interesting to hear that the Exynos 2400 could be powering a mid-range device since it is the same chip found inside this year's flagship Galaxy S24. This means you can expect some great performance from the affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE.

However, other cost-cutting measures are under wraps, adding to the anticipation. Yes, the Exynos 2400 will be a year-old processor by the time the purported Galaxy Z Flip FE launches, but there will be other areas where Samsung will use its knife. It could compromise on the camera, display, build quality, and battery, of the phone, but that's only us guessing.

Additionally, the leakster also added that the Galaxy Z Flip7, which will launch in 2027, could be powered by the Exynos 2500 processor. This could mark a major strategic shift for Samsung, as the company has traditionally used Snapdragon processors inside its flip and foldables devices. What could this change mean for the performance? Only time will tell.