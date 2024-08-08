Samsung Display reportedly wins microOLED contract for Microsoft's next-gen MR headset

MicroOLED is a common name for OLEDoS, the organic light-emitting diode on silicon. OLEDoS enables the production of large OLED displays using silicon wafers, a material that is used in electronics manufacturing. It has several advantages over a typical OLED display, such as better power efficiency, improved luminance, infinite contrast, a higher refresh rate, and more. For example, a 1-inch microOLED display can offer over 4000 ppi resolution. Apple Vision Pro already uses Micro-OLED displays to deliver stunning resolution and colors.

At MWC 2024, Samsung Display showcased microOLED displays that can be used in extendedreality (XR) headsets. According to the latest report from The Elec, Samsung Display is purportedly preparing to supply microOLED displays to Microsoft, which are expected to be used in a Mixed Reality headset. The report claims that Samsung Display has signed a contract with Microsoft to develop and supply microOLED displays, with the order involving hundreds of thousands of units.

Another surprising piece of news mentioned in the report is that Microsoft is developing a Mixed Reality device focused on games and media content, deviating from its productivity-focused HoloLens lineup. The new entertainment-focused Mixed Reality device is expected to be commercially available only by 2026 at the earliest.

In related news, Samsung Mobile's upcoming MR headset will seemingly use Sony's microOLED display. This has put pressure on Samsung Display to deliver a great microOLED display for Microsoft to win back orders from the Samsung Mobile team.

This news casts a significant shadow of doubt over the future of Microsoft HoloLens. The apparent shift in focus from further developing HoloLens and its platform raises concerns about the company's commitment to the technology's advancement. While Microsoft has a substantial contract with the US Department of Defense to supply HoloLens-based headsets for military use, the company's pursuit of an entertainment-focused MR headset presents a potential conflict of interest. It's uncertain how Microsoft will balance its commitment to the military HoloLens project with its new focus on entertainment-based MR headsets, and what impact this shift will have on the future of HoloLens technology.

Source: The Elec