Samsung expands its self-repair program to 50 devices, covering home entertainment

Samsung America has announced an expansion of its self-repair program, offering more models, product categories, and parts to a wider range of customers. According to the company, repair manuals are now available for nearly 50 models, including foldable smartphones, tablets, PCs, and home entertainment devices.

The company has added 14 new Galaxy smartphone, tablet, and PC models to the program, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Book 2 series.

Users can now access a wider selection of self-repair parts for Galaxy phones and tablets via the Samsung website, including speakers, SIM trays, side and volume buttons, in addition to existing display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports.

Galaxy Book owners can replace the left and right speakers and fans in addition to the display, battery, power button, and other parts. Samsung says tool kits can be purchased bundled with parts or separately for repairs.

As for video, users will have access to genuine parts, tools, and instructions for self-repair of picture, power, WiFi, sound, and remote control-related issues on select 2023 Samsung TVs, monitors, and the Freestyle 2nd Gen Projector. Owners of specific 2023 soundbars will also be able to swap HDMI, optical and power cables, sound, wireless, and other parts on their own.

Mark Williams, vice president of customer care for Samsung Electronics America, said:

We know that consumers want reliable and convenient repair options to keep their devices up and running. This expansion is one more way Samsung is showing its continued commitment to provide our customers with choice. For those who prefer DIY repairs, we offer more options for various products to extend their lifespan.

Launched in the US in 2022 and later expanded to South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, and some European countries, the self-repair program is aimed at DIY enthusiasts and tech-savvy users who want to take matters into their own hands when it comes to fixing their broken Galaxy device.