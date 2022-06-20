Samsung extends its creative professional monitor line-up with ViewFinity S8

Samsung has unveiled the ViewFinity S8 (model S80PB), a high-res monitor aimed at creative professionals. The display is available in two sizes – 32-inch and 27-inch which have an ultra high definition resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. If you’re in a well-lit room, this display is ideal because it’s a UL-verified Glare Free monitor.

Commenting, Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

“ViewFinity is the summation of Samsung’s goal to deliver the most precise and functional monitors to businesses who require pinpoint accuracy and consistency throughout their work. We are proud to offer this monitor to designers, artists and professionals who will use our technology to create new ideas and experiences that realize their full potential.”

As it’s a monitor for professionals, it’s important that it produces the correct colours. For this reason, Samsung’s new monitor has been PANTONE Validated meaning it can correctly reproduce over 2,000 colours and an additional 110 skin tone shades that were outlined in the PANTONE SkinTone Guide.

Similarly to its recent phones, Samsung has used a new material to build this monitor that comprises of ocean-bound plastics. The firm believes that this material will help minimise the environmental footprint of the product while reducing waste in oceans that are dangerous to marine life.

The full specifications of the device are as follows:

Display Model S80PB Screen Size 32”, 27’’ Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD) Panel type IPS Color Gamut (DCI Coverage) DCI-P3 98% HDR 32’’ – HDR600, 27’’ – HDR400 Peak Brightness (Typical) 32’’ – 600 cd/㎡, 27’’ – 400 cd/㎡ Response Time 5ms (GtG) Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 (Typ.) Viewing Angle 178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical) Color Support (16.7M/1B) Max 1.07B Features Intelligent Eye care Adaptive Picture / Eye Saver Mode / Flicker Free Picture-In-Picture Yes Picture-By-Picture Yes Stand Type HAS (Height Adjustable Stand) Tilt / Swivel / Pivot Yes Wall Mount 100×100 Interface Connectivity 1 Display Port / 1 HDMI / 1 USB-C / USB Hub 3.0 (3 Dn) USB-C Charging Power: Max 90W Ethernet (LAN) 1 EA Recognitions UL-verified Glare Free Yes PANTONE-validated Yes (PANTONE™ Validated, PANTONE™ SkinTone™ Validated) TUV-certified Yes (GS / Low Blue Light / Flicker free) TCO 9.0-certified Yes EPEAT-certified Yes Energy Star-certified Yes

Samsung didn’t say how much the ViewFinity S8 would cost, only that it would become available from the end of June. It warned that launch schedules will vary by region and to learn more, head to the Samsung ViewFinity website.