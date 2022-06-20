Samsung extends its creative professional monitor line-up with ViewFinity S8

Neowin · with 0 comments

The Samsung ViewFinity S8

Samsung has unveiled the ViewFinity S8 (model S80PB), a high-res monitor aimed at creative professionals. The display is available in two sizes – 32-inch and 27-inch which have an ultra high definition resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. If you’re in a well-lit room, this display is ideal because it’s a UL-verified Glare Free monitor.

Commenting, Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

“ViewFinity is the summation of Samsung’s goal to deliver the most precise and functional monitors to businesses who require pinpoint accuracy and consistency throughout their work. We are proud to offer this monitor to designers, artists and professionals who will use our technology to create new ideas and experiences that realize their full potential.”

As it’s a monitor for professionals, it’s important that it produces the correct colours. For this reason, Samsung’s new monitor has been PANTONE Validated meaning it can correctly reproduce over 2,000 colours and an additional 110 skin tone shades that were outlined in the PANTONE SkinTone Guide.

The Samsung ViewFinity S8

Similarly to its recent phones, Samsung has used a new material to build this monitor that comprises of ocean-bound plastics. The firm believes that this material will help minimise the environmental footprint of the product while reducing waste in oceans that are dangerous to marine life.

The full specifications of the device are as follows:

Display Model S80PB

Screen Size

32”, 27’’

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Panel type

 IPS

Color Gamut (DCI Coverage)

DCI-P3 98%

HDR

32’’ – HDR600, 27’’ – HDR400

Peak Brightness (Typical)

32’’ – 600 cd/㎡, 27’’ – 400 cd/㎡

Response Time

5ms (GtG)

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle

178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical)

Color Support (16.7M/1B)

Max 1.07B
Features

Intelligent Eye care

Adaptive Picture / Eye Saver Mode / Flicker Free

Picture-In-Picture

Yes

Picture-By-Picture

 Yes

Stand Type

HAS (Height Adjustable Stand)

Tilt / Swivel / Pivot

Yes

Wall Mount

100×100
Interface Connectivity

1 Display Port / 1 HDMI / 1 USB-C / USB Hub 3.0 (3 Dn)

USB-C Charging Power: Max 90W

Ethernet (LAN)

1 EA
Recognitions

UL-verified Glare Free

Yes

PANTONE-validated

Yes (PANTONE™ Validated, PANTONE™ SkinTone™ Validated)

TUV-certified

Yes (GS / Low Blue Light / Flicker free)

TCO 9.0-certified

Yes

EPEAT-certified

Yes

Energy Star-certified

 Yes

Samsung didn’t say how much the ViewFinity S8 would cost, only that it would become available from the end of June. It warned that launch schedules will vary by region and to learn more, head to the Samsung ViewFinity website.

Report a problem with article
QNAP TS-453D side showing front panel lock
Next Article

QNAP users are in trouble as ech0raix attacks again
Intego Washing Machine X9
Previous Article

Save 50% off a lifetime license to Intego Washing Machine X9

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement