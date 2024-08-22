Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor

After appearing on the Bluetooth SIG and Indian BIS certification websites, the soon-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has now been spotted on Geekbench. The listing reveals that the smartphone could feature an underpowered Exynos 2400 processor, possibly the rumored Exynos 2400e chipset.

The purported South Korean model of the Galaxy S24 FE has al﻿ready appeared on the Geekbench listing with an "s5e9945" motherboard. The processor scored 1,625 points in single-core and 5,698 points in multi-core tests.

Now, the global variant of the Galaxy S24 FE has been spotted with an underpowered processor with a single-core score of 1,996 points and a multi-core score of 5,678 points, further corroborating the claims about the device featuring the Exynos 2400e chipset.

image via Geekbench

The main Cortex-X4 core appears to have been downclocked from 3.2GHz to 3.11GHz, while other clusters remain the same. This could also purportedly mean that the performance dip won't be too big. Do note that these aren't final benchmark results as they could be a pre-production sample.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 FE soon, probably in October. The device's official support page also went live a while back. The phone is expected to pack a 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz OLED display that would peak at 1,900 nits and a 4,565mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Galaxy S24 FE could be offered in five color options: graphite, blue, silver/white, green, and yellow. There should also be 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage and the Android-14 based OneUI 6.1.1. The pricing of the device is still under wraps.

Multiple Galaxy AI features are also expected to be bundled with the device. This includes Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, Live Translate, Sketch to Image, and more. As for the design, it is expected to be similar to its predecessor.