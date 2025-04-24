Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could launch in the US on May 30, price also leaked

There was a lot of speculation that Samsung could unveil its slimmest Galaxy phone—the Galaxy S25 Edge—this month. However, Samsung pushed the launch date to sometime in May or June, citing leadership changes in the MX (Mobile Experience) division as the reason for the delay.

Now, it appears that the company has narrowed down the launch date. The latest information suggests that Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13, 2025, during a low-key online event. This means that Samsung won't hold a separate in-person event for the launch of its slim phone, which makes sense, as the company is expected to debut its foldables devices just a few months later.

According to FNNews, the Galaxy S25 Edge will go on sale first in South Korea and China on May 23. The pre-order window will start from May 14 to May 20. There is some good news for US Samsung Galaxy fans too—Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge globally, including in the US, on May 30, just a few weeks after it arrives in Korea and China.

During the May 13th event, Samsung is expected to showcase the Galaxy S25 Edge's design, colors (could launch in three titanium colors), specifications, and all the bells and whistles the device comes equipped with. Notably, the Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to cost somewhere between $1,099 to $1,199 in the US, or KRW1.5 million to KRW1.63 million in South Korea, which goes in line with a previous report.

The report further highlights that Samsung's decision to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge early in the global market might be linked to Apple's rumored release of its slim phone, the iPhone 17 Air, in September. Samsung may be aiming to gain an early mover advantage in the ongoing "thinness competition."