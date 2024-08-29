Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra show up on FCC certification website

Samsung is expected to update its tablet lineup this year with the Galaxy Tab S10 series, supposedly in October. Recent reports suggest that we may not get the standard Galaxy Tab S10 model this year. Instead, this Galaxy Tab lineup will include only the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Now, after picking up the SafetyKorea certification, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra have been spotted on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certifications website, suggesting an imminent launch.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ Wi-Fi only and cellular models and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Wi-Fi model were spotted on the FCC website. The Galaxy Tab S10+ appears with model number SM-X820 for the cellular model and SM-X820U for the US variant. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a model number SM-X920.

Gallery: Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra FCC certification

Both devices are listed with support for the Samsung S-Pen, which carries model number EJ-PX710. Notably, this is the same S-Pen model used in the current Galaxy Tab S9 series. Moreover, both Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets feature a dual-camera setup at the back.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ will come with 45W wired charging support, as per the listing. Unfortunately, the FCC certification doesn't reveal details about other hardware specifications.

Based on prior leaks, the Galaxy Tab S10+ doesn't feature a notch at the front, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has one. Since there is no mention of the vanilla Galaxy Tab S10, it appears that Samsung wants to direct its customers to already available cheaper options such as the Galaxy Tab A and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra are speculated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. Both tablets are expected to run Android 14 out of the box.