Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 may feature a downgraded cover display

Leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 have been pouring in as we are fast approaching the official unveil on July 10. It was recently reported that the leaked marketing materials of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 suggest that both foldables would be the first to be IP48 dust and water-resistant folding phones.

It was also spotted that the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 would feature a dual-screen interpreter mode, allowing users to view the translation on the outer display. There was also a rumor that the Galaxy Z Flip6 would be available in a 12GB RAM model as well.

Now, a fresh report suggests that according to the previously leaked marketing materials of the Galaxy Z Flip6, there was a downgrade hidden in plain sight. According to the report by 9To5Google, the Galaxy Z Flip6 is claimed to feature the same size cover display as the Galaxy Z Flip5, but with a big change.

The leaked marketing material highlights that the cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip6 is allegedly an IPS LCD instead of the traditional AMOLED display. The display itself would be 3.4 inches and have a 720x748 resolution. It is a strange shift to the LCD panel since there isn't any logical reasoning here to ditch the AMOLED panel.

Moreover, Samsung hasn't used LCD panels in any of its flagship lineups in a very long time. While the official explanation will be only available after the launch of the device, the company may have a hard time convincing the Galaxy Z Flip series fans to use an LCD for the Galaxy Z Flip6, which is also rumored to come with an increased price tag.

It would also be interesting to see how Samsung makes AOD (Always on Display) work on the alleged LCD cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip6. The Galaxy Z Flip6 is rumored to hit the store sometime in late July.

Source and images: 9To5Google