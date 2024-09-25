When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Samsung launches 990 EVO Plus SSD with faster speeds and bigger capacities

Neowin · with 2 comments

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD

Samsung has expanded its SSD lineup with the 990 EVO Plus, a new hybrid sold-state drive that supports both PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 5 standards. The latest model boasts notably higher speeds and bigger capacities, allowing users to go up to 4 TB of fast storage.

The 990 EVO Plus is an M2.2280 SSD with PCIe Gen 4 x4 and PCIe Gen 5 x2 support. According to Samsung, the 990 EVO Plus can operate at the maximum speed of 6,300 MB/s sequential wire and 7,250 MB/s sequential read (when connected to a Gen 4 or Gen 5 system). This is a significant uplift over the regular 990 EVO model, which, despite supporting the latest standards, is about 50% slower. As for random speeds, the 4 TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus model boasts 1,050,000 and 1,400,000 IOPS write/read.

The performance uplift is possible thanks to Samsung's 8th-generation NAND memory and its proprietary in-house 5 nm controller. In addition to better speeds, the drive is about 73% more efficient than the previous generation.

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD

Another important difference between the 990 EVO and the 990 EVO Plus is capacity. Now, in addition to 1 TB and 2 TB variants, Samsung offers the 4 TB option. Until now, only the flagship 990 PRO model offered such capacity.

Each Samsung 990 EVO Plus solid-state drive comes with a five-year limited warranty. The 1 TB model is rated for 600 TB TBW (total bytes written), 2 TB for 1,200 TB, and 4 TB for 2,400 TB. Buyers can monitor and customize their drives in the Samsung Magician app.

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus costs $109.99 for the 1 TB model, $184.99 for the 2 TB model, and $344.99 for the 4 TB model. You can learn more about the Samsung 990 EVO Plus on the official website.

Report a problem with article
Xbox Mobile app
Next Article

Microsoft is merging the Xbox Game Pass app into the Xbox mobile app

monster hunter wilds
Previous Article

The PC specs for Monster Hunter Wilds include a huge 140GB storage requirement

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment