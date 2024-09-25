Samsung launches 990 EVO Plus SSD with faster speeds and bigger capacities

Samsung has expanded its SSD lineup with the 990 EVO Plus, a new hybrid sold-state drive that supports both PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 5 standards. The latest model boasts notably higher speeds and bigger capacities, allowing users to go up to 4 TB of fast storage.

The 990 EVO Plus is an M2.2280 SSD with PCIe Gen 4 x4 and PCIe Gen 5 x2 support. According to Samsung, the 990 EVO Plus can operate at the maximum speed of 6,300 MB/s sequential wire and 7,250 MB/s sequential read (when connected to a Gen 4 or Gen 5 system). This is a significant uplift over the regular 990 EVO model, which, despite supporting the latest standards, is about 50% slower. As for random speeds, the 4 TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus model boasts 1,050,000 and 1,400,000 IOPS write/read.

The performance uplift is possible thanks to Samsung's 8th-generation NAND memory and its proprietary in-house 5 nm controller. In addition to better speeds, the drive is about 73% more efficient than the previous generation.

Another important difference between the 990 EVO and the 990 EVO Plus is capacity. Now, in addition to 1 TB and 2 TB variants, Samsung offers the 4 TB option. Until now, only the flagship 990 PRO model offered such capacity.

Each Samsung 990 EVO Plus solid-state drive comes with a five-year limited warranty. The 1 TB model is rated for 600 TB TBW (total bytes written), 2 TB for 1,200 TB, and 4 TB for 2,400 TB. Buyers can monitor and customize their drives in the Samsung Magician app.

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus costs $109.99 for the 1 TB model, $184.99 for the 2 TB model, and $344.99 for the 4 TB model. You can learn more about the Samsung 990 EVO Plus on the official website.