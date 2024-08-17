Samsung may use titanium as the backplate material for the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim

Samsung was expected to launch multiple Galaxy Z Fold6 models this year. However, during the second Unpacked event, the company just launched a single model. There were rumors about the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold6 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, or the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim.

The latest report suggests that there is still hope for Samsung to introduce some different foldable models this year. Fresh information about the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim has popped up on the internet, courtesy of The Elec, which suggests that Samsung might be considering titanium as the material for the device's backplate instead of the usual SUS (Steel Use Stainless) metal.

Reportedly, South Korean tech giants are deciding between SUS and titanium materials. Samsung Display unit has already completed the development of a titanium backplate for the purported Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim, which is rumored to launch in Q4 of 2024, in cooperation with several partners of the company.

Usually, Samsung's foldable backplates are made of SUS and carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP). Titanium has never been used before. The backplate is a component that serves as a support component between the foldable panel and the hinge.

Manufacturing a backplate for a foldable is quite tricky as compared to a traditional bar phone because the etching process must be added to the folding area to allow the hinge to operate smoothly.

Earlier, there were reports that Samsung had encountered issues and had scrapped the plans to launch the affordable Galaxy Z Fold6 FE, which was alleged to be a toned-down version of the Galaxy Z Fold6 for China. However, recent reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim is still on track, as a test firmware for a model SM-F958N was spotted on Samsung's servers.

It has also been reported that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim may come with a bigger cover display, although the device may not be as slim as its Chinese counterparts. For now, these are rumors, and we advise you to take any piece of information with a pinch of salt.