Samsung might launch the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge on this date

It appears that we now have a launch date for the alleged and much-anticipated ultra-slim phone from Samsung, the Galaxy S25 Edge. Recently, a hands-on video showcasing the purported Galaxy S25 Edge was shared on YouTube, leaving little to the imagination in terms of design. Samsung is also tipped to be using a ceramic back panel instead of glass (or a combination of both) on the device.

While leaks have either spilled the beans about specs and features, the latest information provides a launch date. According to the South Korean publication SEDaily, Samsung will host a launch event on April 16 to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, the device will reach retail stores in May. Reportedly, Samsung wants to have a slight edge over its competitor Apple, with the iPhone 17 Air, which is also slated to launch this year.

A few months' leeway would allow Samsung to gauge whether the market is ready for ultra-slim phones or not. This is also one of the reasons why is speculated to be producing the Galaxy S25 Edge in limited quantities. The initial quantity is said to be around 40,000 units—less than 1% of Samsung's monthly smartphone production volume. Plus, the phone to expected to launch in three color options: Light Blue, Black, and Silver.

The report adds that the Galaxy S25 Edge is a strategic product and it will be the first time since the Galaxy S10 in 2019, that Samsung is introducing a fourth model to the S-series. For context, the Galaxy S10 series included, the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10 Plus, and S10 5G. However, from the Galaxy S20 series to the Galaxy S24 series last year, Samsung has stuck with three models in the S-series.

As far as previous leaks are concerned, the Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to be around 5.84mm thin, but the current report suggests that it will be around 6.4mm. Other specs that have been reported include a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB RAM, and a 12MP selfie camera. The Galaxy S25 Edge is also reported to weigh less than the standard Galaxy S25.