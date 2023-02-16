Samsung might relaunch Galaxy Fan Edition with S23 FE later this year

Samsung has plans to launch a successor to its Fan Edition series in the form of the Galaxy S23 FE, according to a report by South Korean publication Hankooki. The launch is expected in the second half of 2023, sometime around August or September.

For the uninitiated, Galaxy Fan Edition devices were first introduced in 2020 with the release of S20 FE. They were intended as an affordable variant of Samsung's flagship S series devices. While Samsung attracted a big fan following for S20 FE and sold around 10 million units almost within a year after launch, the S21 FE couldn't taste the same level of success. Furthermore, the South Korean giant scrapped the release of the S22 FE, mostly due to the global chip shortage.

The report further says that Samsung might sacrifice its upcoming premium mid-ranger Galaxy A74 to make room for some S23 FE market share, thus, reducing the chances of cannibalization. Its predecessor, Galaxy A73, couldn't crunch big numbers last year and had to settle with a 3 million sales figure. In fact, it's said the company might even do away with the A7 series next year.

However, that would depend on how well (or worse) the S23 FE is received by the buyers. Meanwhile, the company has already launched the S23 series earlier this month. It also made headlines for its gigantic filesystem size that surprised many users.

Source: Hankooki (Korean) via Android Authority